17th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Bakasoro vows to tackle youth unemployment

Bakasoro vows to tackle youth unemployment

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

A past meeting organized by the National Youth Union | Credit | Facebook

Youth employment will be top priority of Ministry of Public Service and Human Resource Development, the newly-appointed minister, Joseph Bakasoro, has said.

An assessment conducted by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO in 2018, showed that majority of youth in South Sudan are jobless.

Reports also suggest that the youth – who are under the age of 29 – make up 70 percent of the country’s population.

And according to the UN agency’s Global Initiative on Out-of-School Children survey, 95 percent of the secondary school level students are also young people.

However, UNESCO said due to the atmosphere of conflict and political and economic instability, the young people lack employment opportunity.

“This is something we have to look at seriously and address them,” Bakasoro said after taking oath in Juba on Monday.

According to the 2019 South Sudan State of Adolescents and Youth Report released last year, ninety percent of the youths do not have formal employment due to lack of a vibrant private sector opportunities in agriculture, tourism and natural resources.

The report also indicated that 94 percent of young people join the labor force with less than a primary education.

“If we study and get to know from the technocrats, then we will be able to tell you, I’ll do differently. I’m hoping that changes must take place,” he added.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lukudu rejects papal choice 1

Lukudu rejects papal choice

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Kiir appoints ministers 2

Kiir appoints ministers

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020

John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on 3

John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Religious leader calls for restraint after church fistfight 4

Religious leader calls for restraint after church fistfight

Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Officials should declare assets before taking up positions – UN 5

Officials should declare assets before taking up positions – UN

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gen. James Koang – SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir warns ministers against importing covid-19

Published 3 hours ago

Parties violate 35% women representation provision

Published 3 hours ago

Bakasoro vows to tackle youth unemployment

Published 4 hours ago

Coronavirus: Ma offers Africans masks, test kits

Published 9 hours ago

The Rwandan didn’t catch Covid-19 in S Sudan – official

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Gen. James Koang – SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Read more...
Share