Parties violate 35% women representation provision

Women representation in the executive has not been met as 35 percent provided for in the revitalized peace agreement, the Women Bloc has complained.

Last week, female activists said women must demonstrate willingness in order to achieve the 35 percent affirmative action.

The revitalized peace Agreement urges all the parties to empower and engage women in the decision-making process.

This is part of 35 percent that the parties agreed upon to be given to women during the reconstituted transitional government of national unity.

“We are not begging anyone…we are demanding for our percentage which is written in the document, and it is a criteria known by all parties on how to get 35% of women representation,” said Mary Akech Bior, chairlady for Women Bloc of South Sudan.

Last week, Kiir appointed the cabinet of the Reconstituted government of national Unity with 9 female and one deputy ministers.

According to the deal, Kiir has violated the agreement by appointing 5 females out of 6 women and so is SPLM-IO which appointed 2 out of 3 women.