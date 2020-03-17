17th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured   |   Parties violate 35% women representation provision

Parties violate 35% women representation provision

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

Jemma Nunu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, is one of the five women Kiir appointed | File photo

Women representation in the executive has not been met as 35 percent provided for in the revitalized peace agreement, the Women Bloc has complained.

Last week, female activists said women must demonstrate willingness in order to achieve the 35 percent affirmative action.

The revitalized peace Agreement urges all the parties to empower and engage women in the decision-making process.

This is part of 35 percent that the parties agreed upon to be given to women during the reconstituted transitional government of national unity.

“We are not begging anyone…we are demanding for our percentage which is written in the document, and it is a criteria known by all parties on how to get 35% of women representation,” said Mary Akech Bior, chairlady for Women Bloc of South Sudan.

Last week, Kiir appointed the cabinet of the Reconstituted government of national Unity with 9 female and one deputy ministers.

According to the deal, Kiir has violated the agreement by appointing 5 females out of 6 women and so is SPLM-IO which appointed 2 out of 3 women.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lukudu rejects papal choice 1

Lukudu rejects papal choice

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Kiir appoints ministers 2

Kiir appoints ministers

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020

John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on 3

John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Religious leader calls for restraint after church fistfight 4

Religious leader calls for restraint after church fistfight

Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Officials should declare assets before taking up positions – UN 5

Officials should declare assets before taking up positions – UN

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parties violate 35% women representation provision

Published 1 min ago

Bakasoro vows to tackle youth unemployment

Published 39 mins ago

Coronavirus: Ma offers Africans masks, test kits

Published 6 hours ago

The Rwandan didn’t catch Covid-19 in S Sudan – official

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir bans all gatherings

Published 22 hours ago

SSFA suspends all games amidst coronavirus fears

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.