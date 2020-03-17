Kiir warns ministers against importing covid-19

President Salva Kiir has warned ministers against importing the coronavirus through unnecessary foreign travels.



The ministers were sworn-into office in Juba on Monday.

There were 153, 000 confirmed cases – with 5, 735 Coronavirus deaths globally.

So far, countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, DRC, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Egypt have confirmed their first coronavirus cases.

“This thing (COVID-19), my people, is not far from you because my ministers have been travelling a lot, and this time it will start with you,” Kiir told the ministers, shortly after they were sworn-in at J1.

According to the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, South Sudan is coronavirus-free.

However, President Kiir has directed the revitalized peace agreement cabinet ministers to stop travels.

He warned that the national ministers would be the first to contract the virus because some of them travel a lot.

“So, stop this too much travels until the situation clears itself. Stay informed on the latest development about COVID-19,” he added.

One minister and one deputy who just returned to the country, and who are in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, were sworn-in in absentia on Monday, said UNMISS in a tweet.

Ministers, 35 in total, of the transitional government of national unity in #SouthSudan being collectively sworn in, to be followed by ten deputies. One minister and one deputy absent, both in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. #SSOT pic.twitter.com/x5bnYJP2Hu — UNMISS (@unmissmedia) March 16, 2020