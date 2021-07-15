15th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 13 hours ago

Joseph Bakosoro, incumbent national minister of Public Service, rejoin the mother SPLM on Thursday, July 15, 2021 | Credit | Emmanuel Akile/Eye Radio

Joseph Bakosoro has rejoined the SPLM, 10 years after deserting the ruling party.

Bakosoro is the incumbent national minister of Public Service in the reconstituted government of national unity.

Until today, he was representing the South Sudan Opposition Alliance in the cabinet.

Bakasoro left the ruling party SPLM before the 2010 elections in which he contested as an independent candidate. He defeated the then Western Equatoria State governor, Nunu Kumba.

During the revitalized peace negotiations, his new party, the National Movement for Change, formed the SSOA coalition with other parties.

“Several people might not imagine that I can take such a decision to return to the SPLM because of the humiliation and intimidations I had gone through, but I had to for the sake of history, the party and the country,”Bakosoro said, after paying his allegiance to the SPLM under President Salva Kiir.

On 22 December 2015, Bakosoro was arrested after being summoned by NSS to their headquarters in Juba, four months after he was briefly arrested.

President Salva Kiir had just fired him from his position as governor.

On April 27, 2016, the politician was released from detention in Juba without charge or trial.

“This decision is to bring us all onboard of the SPLM in order to effect positive change within the party,” he added.

It is not yet clear under what terms is Bakosoro rejoining the SPLM.

There is no mention of whether he will also resign from the position of Minister of Public Service, a portfolio allocated to SSOA.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016 1

Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016

Published Monday, July 12, 2021

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested 2

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested

Published Sunday, July 11, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 3

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 4

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 5

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published 13 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published 13 hours ago

Tueny asked to prioritize disarmament

Published 13 hours ago

Five die in Tonj violence

Published 13 hours ago

Afrabasket: S.Sudan women lose third consecutive game

Published 15 hours ago

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Renk communities get first oil money in 7 years

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.