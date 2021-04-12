13th April 2021
Bandit killed on Torit-Lafon road

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: Monday, April 12, 2021

 

A member of an armed civilian group has been killed following a brief exchange of gunfire with the army along the Torit–Lafon road.

A Landcruiser carrying security officers encountered four armed men who had blocked the Lafon road yesterday afternoon.

According to Eastern Equatoria State police spokesperson, the bandits shot at the officers prompting them to respond.

Major Justin Cleopus explained: “The officers were on a mission to Lafon, but when they reached the junction of Loronyo and Loudo, they found four-armed men who had blocked the road with wood and thorns. When the officers inquired why the roadblock, two of the armed me ran away, but the other two fired two bullets at the officers. So the officers responded by killing one and wounding the other.”

Major Justin says two of the bandits escaped.

He added that the wounded suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Awet Santino.

