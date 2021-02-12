12th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News   |   Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Central Bank Governor Dier Tong addresses the press in Juba on Friday, November 6, 2020 | Garang Abraham/Eye Radio

The governor of the central bank has announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dier Tong Ngor shared the news on his Facebook account on Thursday.

Governor Dier wrote to family members, colleagues, and friends that he had no severe symptoms of the virus, but only mild body and muscle aches, and mild dry cough.

Governor Dier added that he experiences no fever, no headache, no loss of taste or smell or runny nose.

“No fever, no headache, no loss of taste or smell or running nose,” he wrote.

These are usually some of the symptoms of a severe case of the coronavirus.

The Bank of South Sudan boss also stated that he will be working from home “on self-isolation for the next two weeks”.

Dier is the second government official this week to publicly declare his coronavirus status.

Yesterday, the press secretary in the office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny said he and three others also tested positive for the virus.

As of Feb 11, 2021, South Sudan recorded two deaths related to coronavirus – raising the number of fatalities to 72.

There are now 5,134 confirmed cases in the country, up from 4, 960 on Thursday this week.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to strictly practise social distancing, wearing of facemask, hand washing or sanitizing.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health center or call the toll free number 6-6-6-6.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka 1

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman 2

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal 3

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers 4

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

1,000 pound bill is not solution to bad economy – economist 5

1,000 pound bill is not solution to bad economy – economist

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank governor catches Coronavirus

Published 8 hours ago

Juba man goes to jail over molestation

Published 9 hours ago

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published 11 hours ago

PLE candidates who missed exams to begin on 15th February

Published 11 hours ago

One more death, 174 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Published 12 hours ago

Gov’t urged to establish women enterprise development fund

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.