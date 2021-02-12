Bank governor catches Coronavirus

The governor of the central bank has announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dier Tong Ngor shared the news on his Facebook account on Thursday.

Governor Dier wrote to family members, colleagues, and friends that he had no severe symptoms of the virus, but only mild body and muscle aches, and mild dry cough.

Governor Dier added that he experiences no fever, no headache, no loss of taste or smell or runny nose.

“No fever, no headache, no loss of taste or smell or running nose,” he wrote.

These are usually some of the symptoms of a severe case of the coronavirus.

The Bank of South Sudan boss also stated that he will be working from home “on self-isolation for the next two weeks”.

Dier is the second government official this week to publicly declare his coronavirus status.

Yesterday, the press secretary in the office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny said he and three others also tested positive for the virus.

As of Feb 11, 2021, South Sudan recorded two deaths related to coronavirus – raising the number of fatalities to 72.

There are now 5,134 confirmed cases in the country, up from 4, 960 on Thursday this week.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to strictly practise social distancing, wearing of facemask, hand washing or sanitizing.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health center or call the toll free number 6-6-6-6.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter