12th February 2021
Juba man goes to jail over molestation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Another 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for molesting a 13-year-old girl in Juba.

On Thursday, the Gender-based Violence court found Stephen Pita Moyi guilty of sexually assaulting the girl at Gumbo residential area in March 2019.

Pita is said to have had non-consensual sex with the young girl while she was asleep.

Pita admitted to committing the crime but said he was in love with the girl.

But the judge of the high court considered the crime as one that has been committed against an underage.

Judge Francis Amum Awin said the law considers Pita’s action as defilement.

“The convict is sentenced to 10-year imprisonment, from 6 November 2020,” he stated.

The verdict was passed using Article 247, subsection 2 of the South Sudan Penal Code.

It states that ny sexual intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offence of rape.

The same court on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old Bol Tong Akol guilty for defiling his 14-year-old cousin in Juba.

