12th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

PHOTO: A neighborhood in Juba city. Credit | Koang Pal | Eye Radio | May 25, 2020

Two armed robbers have been shot dead Thursday morning after a gun battle between armed robbers, police and residents who were reportedly defending their properties at Hai Seminary residential area in Juba.

The robbers are said to have broken into some homes and stole valuable items at 3AM near Suk Gama.

According to a resident who was attacked, six gunmen entered their house, slapped her and attempted to rape her.

Nene Majakah said the robbers took her phones and some money.

The robbers then moved to the neighbouring house but were reportedly met with bullets from the homeowner.

“They [robbers] wanted to open the door to my in-law’s house, but he responded by shooting at them, then my brother-in-law come out of the house and they started shooting each other,” Nene narrated.

During the shooting, the police arrived at the active scene, prompting further shootout between the police, robbers and the armed resident.

“We called the police, so the police started supporting us.”

The forensic police are said to have taken custody of the bodies of the robbers.

The identities of the criminals have not been revealed.

Attempts to contact the police for comment were not immediately successful.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills 1

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Published Friday, February 5, 2021

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka 2

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman 3

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal 4

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers 5

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published 1 min ago

PLE candidates who missed exams to begin on 15th February

Published 51 mins ago

One more death, 174 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to establish women enterprise development fund

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir’s press secretary tests positive for the dreaded virus

Published 5 hours ago

GBV court finds man guilty of defiling 14-year-old cousin

Published Thursday, February 11, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.