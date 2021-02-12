2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Two armed robbers have been shot dead Thursday morning after a gun battle between armed robbers, police and residents who were reportedly defending their properties at Hai Seminary residential area in Juba.

The robbers are said to have broken into some homes and stole valuable items at 3AM near Suk Gama.

According to a resident who was attacked, six gunmen entered their house, slapped her and attempted to rape her.

Nene Majakah said the robbers took her phones and some money.

The robbers then moved to the neighbouring house but were reportedly met with bullets from the homeowner.

“They [robbers] wanted to open the door to my in-law’s house, but he responded by shooting at them, then my brother-in-law come out of the house and they started shooting each other,” Nene narrated.

During the shooting, the police arrived at the active scene, prompting further shootout between the police, robbers and the armed resident.

“We called the police, so the police started supporting us.”

The forensic police are said to have taken custody of the bodies of the robbers.

The identities of the criminals have not been revealed.

Attempts to contact the police for comment were not immediately successful.

