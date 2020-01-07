7th January 2020
Beach volleyball teams return after spirited display

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan Men Beach Volleyball Team finished third as the Women’ team finished fourth at the African qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in Eritrea last week.

It is the first time for South Sudan to take part in a regional beach volleyball tournament since the country attained her independence from Sudan in 2011.

Dominic Menang, Anglo Tonjo, Emmanuel Kenny and Ali from the men’s team put up a spirited show at the games. While Ashan Medot, Mum Teresa, Fatima Hamza and Asia Alphonse represented the women’s team at the African qualifiers.

The teams however did not make it to this year’s event in Japan with only the two top teams qualifying for the June event.

Team coach David praised  his players for the achievements at the tournament.

“I want to thank these players for showing that they are capable of performing at the highest level, the showed that they are ready for anything,” David said .

He said lack of beaches in the country may have contributed to the teams not winning the tournament. South Sudan lacks any beach with the country despite the country boosting the River Nile.

Coach David also appreciated the efforts of the national Olympic Committee and Volleyball Federation for their tire efforts in developing and volleyball in the country.

He further called for more support for the teams from the national and state governments.

“Let me also thank the national Olympic Committee and volleyball Federation for their efforts to ensure that the team and the sport in promoted in South Sudan,” David add.

The team is expected to arrive to Juba on Wednesday.

