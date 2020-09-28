28th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Bentiu IDPs protest UN troop withdrawal decision

Bentiu IDPs protest UN troop withdrawal decision

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 10 hours ago

Internally Displaced Persons in Bentiu took the street on Monday morning, protesting the decision by the UN to withdraw troops from some POCs.

Early this month, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said it had begun withdrawing its troops from POCs in Bor and Wau, leaving them under the jurisdiction of the government of South Sudan.

The decision was reached after insecurity threats in those areas had subsided, said UNMISS Head David Shearer.

The decision led to a protest in Bor last week, with the IDPs demanding UNMISS to reconsider its decision.

Other IDPs in UN camps across the country also voiced their concerns, saying withdrawal of UN troops from camps will leave them vulnerable.

“They don’t want UN troops to be withdrawn from the PoC, because security provisions have not yet been implemented. Secondly we don’t trust our police in South Sudan,” said Yien Depor, representative of the protesters in the Bentiu POC site.

He said the UN should wait until state governments are formed, and security arrangements implemented before handing over the camps to South Sudanese authorities.

There are currently 115,960 IDPs seeking protection in the Bentiu site.

The camp is one of five created to protect civilians at the height of the country’s civil war that started in December 2013.

Popular Stories
Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials 1

Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

NRA allegedly collected 2b pounds, $5.1m in August 2

NRA allegedly collected 2b pounds, $5.1m in August

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council 3

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal 4

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Published Friday, September 25, 2020

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report 5

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wau man kills son and daughter

Published 8 hours ago

WES governor vows to fight GBV

Published 9 hours ago

Candidates to resume learning on 5 Oct

Published 9 hours ago

Bentiu IDPs protest UN troop withdrawal decision

Published 10 hours ago

Man who allegedly killed three siblings in Juba yet to be tried

Published Sunday, September 27, 2020

EAC tables nearly $100 million budget for next financial year

Published Sunday, September 27, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.