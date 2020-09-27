Man who allegedly killed three siblings in Juba yet to be tried

The Ministry of Justice is yet to set a date for court proceedings against a man accused of killing three siblings in Juba early last month, the police have said.

The incident that occurred on August 1st, in the Rock City residential area of Juba shocked the country as the three girls, aged 4, 7, and 9 were found murdered in the house with their throats slit.

Sixteen people were arrested in connection with the killing of Naomi Edward, Blessing Edward, and Nor Edward.

Police later identified Babu Emmanuel Lokiri as the prime suspect responsible for the gruesome murder.

Mr. Babu, a man of about 24 years is said to be a close relative of the victims.

He has since remained in custody for nearly a month without trial.

Asked on how far the case has reached, the police spokesperson, Major-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that investigations were completed three weeks ago.

“We will go to the court but we are now waiting for the date to be set by the court,” Justin said on Saturday.

“We will inform you of the specific date. The court did not give us any date yet, and I want you to ask the Ministry of Justice. What we will do, we wait for them and this is not in the hands of our authority.”

The police spokesperson said the court sessions will be open to the public.

