27th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Man who allegedly killed three siblings in Juba yet to be tried

Man who allegedly killed three siblings in Juba yet to be tried

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 mins ago

Police Spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin | File Photo

The Ministry of Justice is yet to set a date for court proceedings against a man accused of killing three siblings in Juba early last month, the police have said.

The incident that occurred on August 1st, in the Rock City residential area of Juba shocked the country as the three girls, aged 4, 7, and 9 were found murdered in the house with their throats slit.

Sixteen people were  arrested in connection with the killing of Naomi Edward, Blessing Edward, and Nor Edward.

Police later identified Babu Emmanuel Lokiri as the prime suspect responsible for the gruesome murder.

Mr. Babu, a man of about 24 years is said to be a close relative of the victims.

He has since remained in custody for nearly a month without trial.

Asked on how far the case has reached, the police spokesperson, Major-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that investigations were completed three weeks ago.

“We will go to the court but we are now waiting for the date to be set by the court,” Justin said on Saturday.

“We will inform you of the specific date. The court did not give us any date yet, and I want you to ask the Ministry of Justice. What we will do, we wait for them and this is not in the hands of our authority.”

The police spokesperson said the court sessions will be open to the public.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials 1

Policeman shoots dead two ex-gov’t officials

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

NRA allegedly collected 2b pounds, $5.1m in August 2

NRA allegedly collected 2b pounds, $5.1m in August

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council 3

Kiir demands permanent seats for Africans at the UN Security Council

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report 4

Ugandan traders lied about amount Juba owes them – report

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal 5

SPLM-IO reportedly declined to assent to County allocations deal

Published Friday, September 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man who allegedly killed three siblings in Juba yet to be tried

Published 3 mins ago

EAC tables nearly $100 million budget for next financial year

Published 31 mins ago

Finance minister unveils over 218 billion SSP for 2020-2021 fiscal year

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

320 kilograms of wild animal skins nabbed at Juba Airport

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

Enforce repatriation of cattle keepers — Ma’di leaders appeal to gov’t

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

Eight killed in Cueibet, Lakes State

Published Saturday, September 26, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.