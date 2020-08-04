4th August 2020
Police detain 16 people linked to Rock City murders

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

An aerial view of Juba | Credit | Unknown

Sixteen suspects have been detained in connection with the murder of three little children in Juba at the weekend, the Inspector-General of Police has announced.

On Saturday, police said three were killed in cold blood at 4:30 PM in Rock city residential area.

The children who were at the ages of 9, 7 and 4 were reportedly slaughtered by an unidentified person.

“The case is now under our supervision in particular, and we are working to decipher the grievances of this horrific case,” General Majak Akec told reporters in Juba on Monday.

The suspects include neighbors. Police and community members say the incident happened while the parents were away.

The heinous act in an urban set up has angered South Sudanese world over, including President Salva Kiir.

The president condemned the inhumane killing and expressed shock and grief over the hacking of the little children.

Kiir described the murder as unjustifiable and pledged to work tirelessly to make the criminal pay for the shocking crime.

He directed law enforcement agencies to use every tool in their disposal to quickly apprehend and bring the suspect before the law for trial.

4th August 2020

