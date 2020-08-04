4th August 2020
Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

Left to Right: Major General Lul Ruai Koang and Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel in the past joint press briefing - File Photo - COURTESY

In July, there was a standoff between the SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces after the SSPDF arrested SPLA-IO senior military officer, Brigadier General Bol Wek in Wau, Western Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

The SPLA-IO accused the SSPDF of disarming some of its officers resulting in a brief shootout.

The spokesperson for the SSPDF, Major General Lul Ruai accused the SPLA-IO General of harassment and looting of civilians’ properties along the Wau – Tonj road.

The Deputy spokesperson of the main opposition forces Colonel Lam Gabriel alleged that the arrest of one of its Generals was provoked by SSPDF disarmament force under the command of Lieutenant General Riin Tueny following a meeting with SPLA-IO’s Brigadier General Bol Wek.

To know more about Brigadier General Bol Wek, Eye Radio’s Woja Emmanuel spokes to SSPDF and SPLA-IO spokespersons about the security situation that almost brought a military confrontation between the two main rival forces in Wau.

