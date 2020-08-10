10th August 2020
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Author : Daniel Danis | Published: 22 mins ago

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri has been identified as the man responsible for last week’s murder of three siblings in Juba.

The Inspector-General Police says the suspect, a close relative to the deceased in now in police custody.

He is a fourth-year student at the University of Juba school of medicine.

More details to follow…

