Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri has been identified as the man responsible for last week’s murder of three siblings in Juba.
The Inspector-General Police says the suspect, a close relative to the deceased in now in police custody.
He is a fourth-year student at the University of Juba school of medicine.
More details to follow…
