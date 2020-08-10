10th August 2020
Warrap disarmament clashes: death toll rises to 24

Warrap disarmament clashes: death toll rises to 24

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

An armed cattleman at Lakatoc Cattle Camp, Tonj North in the past | Credit | Marcus Perkins

Clashes between armed civilians and the army have reportedly led to the death of 24 people in Luanyjang County of Warrap State, according to the former Commissioner of Luanyjang County.

On Sunday, authorities in the state said at least 20 people had been killed when civilians clashed when the government disarmament forces.

The SSPDF launched the disarmament exercise in Tonj areas in July due to ‘the militarized nature of communal violence” there.

An official in Rulnyang County said Saturday’s fighting started after two civilians were shot dead.

The incident reportedly sparked a fierce fighting between the army and armed civilians that lasted for more than four hours.

“The other time, I reported that 20 people were killed, but the death toll has risen to 24,” Francis Aguek told Eye Radio on Monday.

Aguek added that hundreds of women and children are also seeking safety in the nearby bushes.

Last week, the South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms suggested that the communities might resist disarmament if the government did not offer them and their cattle enough protection.

