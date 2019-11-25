Bright Stars to play in Group B at the 2019 Cecafa tourney

Bright Stars have been drawn in Group B at the 2019 Cecafa men senior challenge cup tournament.

South Sudan have been drawn alongside guest country DR Congo, Somalia, and Sudan.

Group C has Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti and Zanzibar.

Like in previous Cecafa tournaments, Rwanda opted out of the regional championship citing financial constraints.

Rwanda’s absence raises more eyebrows having skipped the 2019 Cecafa U17 boys tourney held in Uganda and most recently the Women Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

The draws were held on Sunday, 24 November 2019, in Dar es Salaam on the eve of the Cecafa women senior challenge cup.

The Cecafa men Senior Challenge Cup will be hosted by Uganda (venues yet to be confirmed) concurrently with the girls U17 championship.

The two tournaments will run from 7th to 19th December 2019.

CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup Groups

Date: December 1-19, 2019

Group A

Uganda

Burundi

Ethiopia

Eritrea

Group B

DRC Congo

Sudan

South Sudan

Somalia

Group C

Kenya

Tanzania

Djibouti

Zanzibar