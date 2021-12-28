Budi family in agony after kin went missing in ‘police custody’

A family in Budi County of Eastern Equatoria state pleaded for the release of their son, who was arbitrarily arrested and taken to an unknown location by the authorities there.



34-years-old, Oriel Jamus was arrested last week and detained in police custody.

But days later, he was removed from jail and taken to an unknown location.

This is according to his cousin brother, Oresto Lupara.

Lupara is now asking the state government authorities to release him from wherever he has been taken.

“My brother voluntarily went to the commissioner and he asked the commissioner why do you want to kill me, if there is anything that I have done, take me to the police, and the commissioner took him and jailed him,” Lupara told Eye Radio.

“The man went missing from the police custody and up to this time, we don’t know where he is being held, and the father is in a dilemma now.

“I want to bring this out to the public because I want the world to know about this disappearance.”

Asked about the incident, the press secretary in the office of the Governor of Eastern Equatoria, Aliandro Lotok could not confirm the arrest.

But he said the county authorities have launched a crackdown on suspected criminals in the area.

“In Budi County, the commissioner is cracking down on criminals and also on illicit brews brought from the neighboring countries,”

“These brews are very dangerous, they include GU and Uganda Waragi and other dangerous brews that have been imported to that area and Chukudum and other places in Budi.

“The commissioner is doing very great work because we have realized that in some of our counties, we have seen our people dying from these harmful alcoholic drinks imported into this country.”

