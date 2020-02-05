5th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Buma youth leader jailed over job letters

Buma youth leader jailed over job letters

Authors: Garang Abraham | Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

A youth leader in Buma State has been arrested for “politely” asking, in letters, non-governmental organizations there to employ local youth. 

Mathew Gai, the chairperson of the youth association in the state, had reportedly written five letters to NGOs operating in the state, asking them to employ more young people.

“The letters were actually written in a polite way and even the copy was given to the national security personnel and office of the deputy governor,” David Nyro Yangkon, secretary-general of the association, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

NGOs operating in the area have recently been accused by some youth there of discriminating against them in terms of employment opportunities.

Nyro added that his colleague was arrested on the order of the Deputy Governor, John Abula.

Efforts to reach a comment from Buma State authorities were not immediately successful.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states 1

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba 2

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Machar won’t return to Juba this week 3

Machar won’t return to Juba this week

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan 4

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Kiir heads to South Africa for talks on pending peace issues 5

Kiir heads to South Africa for talks on pending peace issues

Published Thursday, January 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Buma youth leader jailed over job letters

Published 1 min ago

Civil society concerned about 22 Feb deadline

Published 39 mins ago

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal

Published 59 mins ago

National football tournament to kick off on 20 Feb

Published 3 hours ago

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions

Published 5 hours ago

Lakes MPs push for forceful disarmament after latest clashes

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.