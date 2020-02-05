Buma youth leader jailed over job letters

A youth leader in Buma State has been arrested for “politely” asking, in letters, non-governmental organizations there to employ local youth.
Mathew Gai, the chairperson of the youth association in the state, had reportedly written five letters to NGOs operating in the state, asking them to employ more young people.
“The letters were actually written in a polite way and even the copy was given to the national security personnel and office of the deputy governor,” David Nyro Yangkon, secretary-general of the association, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.
NGOs operating in the area have recently been accused by some youth there of discriminating against them in terms of employment opportunities.
Nyro added that his colleague was arrested on the order of the Deputy Governor, John Abula.
Efforts to reach a comment from Buma State authorities were not immediately successful.
