Calm returns to Mayom after intercommunal clashes

Calm has returned to Mayom County after three days of fighting between two clans, authorities in Unity State has said.

According to the state Minister of Information, Gabriel Hon, the clashes have killed three people and left 12 wounded.

The four hours of gun battle among armed youth happened between two sub-clans of Gak and Chue.

The minister stated that the fighting was triggered by revenge killings and cattle-related violence in the area.

“It happened three days back and it is the continuation of revenge killing between two sub-clans, the Gak sub-clan and Chue sub-clan in Mayom County. But the fighting is brought under control now by the authorities,” Gabriel told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“I heard from the commissioner that three people have been killed and several others are wounded from both sides.”

Unity State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

The UN Mission in South Sudan says cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest insecurity challenges since the decline of political violence in 2019.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

