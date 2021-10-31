31st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Calm returns to Mayom after intercommunal clashes

Calm returns to Mayom after intercommunal clashes

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 13 hours ago

Mayom County in Unity State

Calm has returned to Mayom County after three days of fighting between two clans, authorities in Unity State has said.

According to the state Minister of Information, Gabriel Hon, the clashes have killed three people and left 12 wounded.

The four hours of gun battle among armed youth happened between two sub-clans of Gak and Chue.

The minister stated that the fighting was triggered by revenge killings and cattle-related violence in the area.

“It happened three days back and it is the continuation of revenge killing between two sub-clans, the Gak sub-clan and Chue sub-clan in Mayom County. But the fighting is brought under control now by the authorities,” Gabriel told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“I heard from the commissioner that three people have been killed and several others are wounded from both sides.”

Unity State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

The UN Mission in South Sudan says cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest insecurity challenges since the decline of political violence in 2019.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 3

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba 4

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 5

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mangateen IDPs ask gov’t to allocate them land

Published 9 hours ago

Former Speaker Bol Chan passes away

Published 9 hours ago

Juba-Yei-Kaya road renamed after Late Aggrey Jaden

Published 12 hours ago

Calm returns to Mayom after intercommunal clashes

Published 13 hours ago

Sudan coup: S Sudan crude oil exports not disrupted, says Makuei

Published Saturday, October 30, 2021

Bor health workers down tools over unpaid salaries

Published Saturday, October 30, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.