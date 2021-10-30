30th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Sudan coup: S Sudan crude oil exports not disrupted, says Makuei

Sudan coup: S Sudan crude oil exports not disrupted, says Makuei

Author: Gale Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

An oil facility in Unity State | File photo

The ongoing unrest in Sudan has not disrupted the flow of the crude oil to Port Sudan, the government spokesperson has said.

 

Early this week, the Sudanese military leaders dissolved the civilian government and briefly detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

At least 10 people were reported killed and dozens injured, after soldiers shot at protesters.

Michael Makuei, the National Minister of information says the flow of the crude oil through Sudan is not affected due to ongoing protests in Khartoum.

“It [oil export] is not suspended, it is one of the exceptions. Those of eastern Sudan have been saying we are making exceptions. Out of these exceptions, oil is allowed to be exported,” Makuei said.

Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 3

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba 4

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 5

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan coup: S Sudan crude oil exports not disrupted, says Makuei

Published 4 hours ago

Bor health workers down tools over unpaid salaries

Published 4 hours ago

Juba-Bor highway: Fish business booms in Mangalla

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t must do more than ‘lip service’ over graduation, soldiers say

Published 7 hours ago

Bor police harass women over skirts being “too short”

Published Friday, October 29, 2021

Eye Radio, the most trusted source of news, information – survey

Published Friday, October 29, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.