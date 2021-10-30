Sudan coup: S Sudan crude oil exports not disrupted, says Makuei

The ongoing unrest in Sudan has not disrupted the flow of the crude oil to Port Sudan, the government spokesperson has said.



Early this week, the Sudanese military leaders dissolved the civilian government and briefly detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

At least 10 people were reported killed and dozens injured, after soldiers shot at protesters.

Michael Makuei, the National Minister of information says the flow of the crude oil through Sudan is not affected due to ongoing protests in Khartoum.

“It [oil export] is not suspended, it is one of the exceptions. Those of eastern Sudan have been saying we are making exceptions. Out of these exceptions, oil is allowed to be exported,” Makuei said.

