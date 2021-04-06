Cargos grounded in Elegu as truck drivers fear entry into S.Sudan

Hundreds of commercial trucks importing goods into South Sudan are reportedly stuck at Elegu border checkpoint on the Ugandan side.

“No trucks are entering into Nimule except these passenger light vehicles here but for the commercial trucks, it is the fifth day now they have stopped coming,” said Daniel Deng, the Chairperson of Clearing Agents at the Nimule border point.

This is after truck drivers refused to cross into South Sudan over the killing of their colleagues along the major highways.

They are protesting last week’s killing of Ugandan and Kenyan truck drivers along the Juba-Nimule highway, Juba-Mundri and Yei-Juba roads.

At least 7 foreign nationals, including South Sudanese, were killed in a span of two weeks.

The truck drivers who have parked near Nimule are demanding security assurance from South Sudan before proceeding with the delivery of goods to Juba and beyond.

The clearing gent the standoff in Elegu would lead to an increase in commodity prices in South Sudan.

“If it continues like this for more days, then what I am quite sure is that prices of commodities may hike,” Daniel Deng said on Tuesday.

“The attack is not only on the Juba-Nimule highway but is everywhere in South Sudan and my appeal to the government is to ensure security for the travelers.”

On Friday, the Kenya Transporters’ Association advised its members to suspend travels into South Sudan following the killing of the drivers.

The following day, the Ugandan truck drivers also stopped sending cargo into South Sudan until such time security is guaranteed.

They stated that there is no security guarantee after reports of violent crimes against foreign drivers; such as killing and burning of drivers and setting ablaze of trucks.

The transporters’ associations also informed drivers already en route to South Sudan to arrange with their clients to collect goods at the Customs yard in Elegu border point.

South Sudan, a landlocked country, depends on imported food and manufactured products for its population from the region.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter