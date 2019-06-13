Carter Center investigating guinea worm case in Gbudue

The Carter Center says it is investigating the reported guinea worm case in Gbudue State.

Yesterday, a family told Eye Radio that its 3-year-old child has been affected by the disease at Saura, an area situated about 9 kilometers north of Yambio town.

Guinea-worm disease is a parasitic infection by the Guinea worm.

A person becomes infected when they drink water that contains water fleas infected with guinea worm larvae.

In a statement to Eye Radio, the Director for South Sudan Guinea Worm Eradication Program at the ministry of health, Makoy Samuel Yibi, said “The South Sudan Guinea Worm Eradication Program is investigating the rumor of guinea worm and nothing has been confirmed at this moment in time.”

Last year, the Carter Center in South Sudan expressed disappointment after three cases of guinea worm were reported in Rumbek Town, Western Lakes State.

The Carter Center leads the international Guinea Worm Eradication Program and works in close partnership with national ministries of health and the W.H.O.