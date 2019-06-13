Commissioner general of NRA rubbishes claims of corruption

The commissioner-general of the national revenue authority has rubbished claims that the institution is involved in corruption.

This comes after some unnamed government officials accused Dr. Olympio Attipoe, a Ghanaian national, of diverting money to his personal offshore accounts.

Dr. Attipoe was appointed last year by President Salva Kiir to reform the non-oil sector and revenue authority as per international best practices.

The Commissioner-General since then, has been saying that some senior government officials are against the reforms, especially the single treasury account.

He says such leaders, whom he cannot name, are the ones undermining the vision of the President and going around fabricating lies.

“Some of the people who are orchestrating this rumors are the people appointed by His Excellency the President, he trusted these people that they will represent him and do the work and make sure that we implement his vision, but unfortunately these people are the people who undermine the vision of the President.”

He said those spreading rumours about him are the ones who do not wish for the best for the revenue authority to succeed in its work.

“They don’t want the President to succeed, every single successful program in this country they don’t want it to happen, especially they don’t want any institution to function, in civilize manner in accountable manner, and as a result they are doing everything possible to make sure that the revenue authority is not established according to international best practices.”

Dr. Attipoe is expected to meet the President Salva Kiir over the issues.