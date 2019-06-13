13th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Commissioner general of NRA rubbishes claims of corruption

Commissioner general of NRA rubbishes claims of corruption

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Dr. Attipoe Olympio, Commissioner General National Revenue Authority (NRA) addressing journalists during a joint webcam video conference conducted in Juba [Photo| Juba Monitor]

The commissioner-general of the national revenue authority has rubbished claims that the institution is involved in corruption.

This comes after some unnamed government officials accused Dr. Olympio Attipoe, a Ghanaian national, of diverting money to his personal offshore accounts.

Dr. Attipoe was appointed last year by President Salva Kiir to reform the non-oil sector and revenue authority as per international best practices.

The Commissioner-General since then, has been saying that some senior government officials are against the reforms, especially the single treasury account.

He says such leaders, whom he cannot name, are the ones undermining the vision of the President and going around fabricating lies.

“Some of the people who are orchestrating this rumors are the people appointed by His Excellency the President, he trusted these people that they will represent him and do the work and make sure that we implement his vision, but unfortunately these people are the people who undermine the vision of the President.”

He said those spreading rumours about him are the ones who do not wish for the best for the revenue authority to succeed in its work.

“They don’t want the President to succeed, every single successful program in this country they don’t want it to happen, especially they don’t want any institution to function, in civilize manner in accountable manner, and as a result they are doing everything possible to make sure that the revenue authority is not established according to international best practices.”

Dr. Attipoe is expected to meet the President Salva Kiir over the issues.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High court sentences Biar, Kerubino 1

High court sentences Biar, Kerubino

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists 2

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists

Published Saturday, June 8, 2019

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 3

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published 20 hours ago

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally 4

Immigration officers arrested for issuing visas illegally

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng 5

Financial constraints forced cuts in foreign missions & personnel -Nhial Deng

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Commissioner general of NRA rubbishes claims of corruption

Published 1 min ago

Carter Center investigating guinea worm case in Gbudue

Published 15 mins ago

NSS Act gives blue house power to arrest without warrant

Published 22 mins ago

Suspected Torit rapist on the loose terrorizes victim’s family

Published 50 mins ago

Atlabara FC crowned winners of clubs champions league in SSD

Published 7 hours ago

Atlabara to face Al-Hilal FC in clubs champions league finals

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.