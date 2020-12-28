Cattle herders clash in Lainya, 12 reported killed

A local chief in Lainya County has said about 12 people have been killed following clashes between cattle-keeping communities in the area.

The fighting allegedly broke out between two sections of the Mundari community.

Chief Simon Ladu says clashes that started Thursday evening were reported in areas of Kagwada and Mile 45.

“These cattle herders have been fighting, till yesterday and even today they have been fighting here in Mile 45 behind Lainya on your right from the Juba side,” Ladu told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“They have killed themselves. We received reports yesterday that twelve people were killed but it’s not true. Those killed are more. Now the injured ones are in Kagwada. They need to be transferred to Juba,” he added.

The cattle herders are said to be part of those who got displaced following the violence that erupted near the capital, Juba last month.

It is not clear where the herders are heading.

Last month, five people were reportedly killed and 17 others wounded in the outskirts of Juba when sections of the Mundari community clashed among themselves.

Chief Ladu has called for an urgent intervention by the national government in Juba to quell the situation.

“The fighting is not good and if the government doesn’t intervene to bring peace between these Mundari communities, it will lead to the death of a lot of people and may involve people who are not part of their problem,” chief Ladu added.



“The fight is completely senseless it’s about cattle rustling. This is what we have seen in Lainya which is completely bad so we asking the government to find a solution to this problem.”

