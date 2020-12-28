28th December 2020
S.Sudan places three counties on cholera alert

Published: 12 hours ago

File: A child takes a drop of cholera vaccine in Bor South where individuals aged one year and above have been vaccinated against cholera. Credit|WHO

The Ministry of Health has placed three counties on high alert following the recent cholera outbreak in neighboring Ethiopia.

According to the national health ministry, Akobo County in Jonglei, Pochalla in Pibor, and Kapoeta East County in Eastern Equatoria — all bordering South Bench Woreda Province and Gambella are at high risk.

“The confirmed outbreak in Ethiopia poses a high risk to South Sudan and is a more serious reminder of the need to take urgent steps to further protect people in South Sudan,” Dr. John Rumunu, the Director-General for Preventive Health Services at the national Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

South Sudan is currently battling the coronavirus pandemic, effects of flooding, and polio.

The country is also prone to diseases with meningitis, measles, yellow fever, and whooping cough endemic in many areas.

Last week, the World Health Organization announced that more than 63 thousand people had been given oral cholera vaccine in some parts of Jonglei state.

The vaccination campaign took place in Bor South County from 16th to 20th December 2020.

However, Dr. Rumunu says to prevent cholera and other diarrheal diseases, the public must drink clean water.

“Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the latrine and before handling and eating food. Use latrines or bury your feces and do not defecate in any water body. Cook food well, keep it covered eat it hot always. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water before eating them. Keep a clean environment at home,” he advised.

Cholera is a waterborne disease transmitted by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with Vibrio cholera, the bacteria that causes the disease.

Cholera patients present with watery diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, abdominal pains, and muscle cramps.

