25th January 2021
Cattle rustlers kill two in Bor

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 5 hours ago

One person was reportedly killed on spot and another injured and later died in a cattle raiding incident in Jonglei State on Monday.

Isaac Mamer, former advisor on peace and reconciliation in the state, says the attackers believed to have come from Pibor intended to raid cattle and abduct children from Werkok Boma, Makuach Payam, Bor County.

He identified the deceased as Garang Awan, 32. The injured who later died was Achiek Kundit, 27.

“According to an eyewitness in the Boma, the raiders were repulsed, but they are still around,” Mamer told Eye Radio.

“Their intention was to take the children and take some cows from the village. That village has a lot of cows.”

Authorities from Pibor Administrative Area were not immediately available to comment on the alleged incident.

The latest violence comes as a peace and reconciliation conference between Jonglei and Pibor Administrative area kicked off in Juba this morning.

The conference is organized by a committee tasked by President Kiir to identify the root causes of the conflict in the Greater Jonglei Area.

This follows reports of deadly clashes among neighboring communities in the Greater Jonglei area.

During one of his visits to Jonglei, Vice President Igga begged youth there to desist from revenge attacks and inter-communal violence.

But some of the remote areas in Jonglei have continued to experience communal and tribal violence, mainly caused by cattle raiding, child abduction, and grazing land.

Cattle rustlers kill two in Bor

25th January 2021

