4th May 2021
CDC cautions Juba against using expired AstraZeneca

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

The African Center of Disease Control has now told South Sudan not to use the expired AU-donated AstraZeneca doses.

The continental CDC reportedly said the vaccines are no longer safe for use.

It blamed the country for not administering the jabs on time.

The 59, 000 jabs expired in mid-April 2021.

Earlier, the World Health Organization had called on South Sudan and Malawi to hold-on after announcing they were not going to use the jabs.

But last week, the Ministry of Health maintained it would no longer use the expired doses.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning from Addis Ababa, the South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia, James Morgan said:

“This vaccine cannot be used anymore. Number 2, the director of CDC blamed the authorities in the ministry of health in the republic of South Sudan for delaying to take the quota for South Sudan,”

Asked on the way forward on the expired vaccines, Amb. James Morgan said they should be disposed of.

“Any use of the doses after this will be considered a criminal offense,” he warned.

