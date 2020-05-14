Ceasefire monitor criticized for ‘silence’ on alleged violations

A politician has criticized the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM, for allegedly remaining silent on the reported violations of the ceasefire deal in Central Equatorial State.

There have been reports of clashes recently in the state, mostly in the greater Yei.

Armed clashes took place in Mukaya Payam of Yei County late last month, displacing hundreds of civilians to Yei town.

In addition, at least three people were reported killed and six others wounded in an ambush near Yei town, Central Equatoria State on Tuesday this week.

But in January this year, the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance or SSOMA leaders signed the Rome Declaration with the government of South Sudan.

The Rome-based Church leaders argue that the latest series of security incidents in the area poses a threat to the peace process.

Paulino Lukudu – chairperson of the United South Sudan Party – says Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has remained silent on the issue.

He called on the body to immediately investigate the alleged violations.

“CTSAMM-VM has the right to investigate what is happening in the area of greater Yei and to make it public so that everyone gets access to what happened in the area,” Lukudu told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“There are clashes going on, CTSAMVM is supposed to go and verify.”

He added: “CTSAMVM is a neutral body to investigate and verify what is happening, especially the violation of the ceasefire. Justice delayed is justice denied, so we demand justice, justice will come based on the investigations, these are the heinous crimes that will lead to accountability in the future.”

Established following the signing of the 2015 peace agreement in August 2015, CTSAMM, is one of the mechanisms for security arrangements.

After the agreement was revitalized and signed in September 2018, the body was restructured and reconstituted to include national monitors.

It is responsible for monitoring, verification, compliance, and reporting directly to IGAD council of ministers and R-JMEC on the progress of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements.

Its liaison officers monitor areas of conflict, to assess violations of the permanent ceasefire and report findings to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

The body is yet to comment on the matter.