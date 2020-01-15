15th January 2020
CECAFA headquarters to be moved

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Wallace Karia, the newly elected CECAFA President

The headquarters of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) might be moved to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia later this year.

“FIFA wants us to move all Zonal offices where FIFA offices are,” Wallace Karia, the newly elected CECAFA President revealed.

This means that within this year the CECAFA headquarters will move to Addis Ababa where the FIFA office for the region is also based,” added Karia.

Karia together with members of the CECAFA Executive Board and other Federation Presidents from the African continent had attended the 2019 CAF Awards that took place at at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday last week.

Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya has been hosting the CECAFA headquarters for several years. Karia explained that FIFA want the Zonal offices next to their office for easier management and working together for the development of football at zonal level.

The 12 CECAFA members include; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan and Zanzibar.

 

CECAFA headquarters to be moved

