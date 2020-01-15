15th January 2020
Juba Stadium to be completed as planned

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 2 mins ago

Engineers at Juba Stadium. Photo: Kelly Abale/Eye Radio.

The President of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) says construction of Juba Stadium will be completed within the timeline.

In April last year, GS construction company was contracted by SSFA to reconstruct the only national stadium in the country.

The stadium was initially planned to be completed in February this year but due to delays in receiving funds from world governing FIFA who are the sole funders of the reconstruction project of the stadium.

During an assessment visit to the stadium over weekend, Francis Amin Michael said heavy rains have been a challenge to the construction work, but expressed optimism the work will be completed on time.

Amin who was in the company of the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak, who also inspected work on the facility.

Tut Gatluak described sports as one of the crucial tools for peace and unity among the people of South Sudan.

The constriction of the stadium is a $5 million promise made to SSFA by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his visit to South Sudan after his first election as head of the world soccer governing body.

15th January 2020

