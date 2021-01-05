CES governor appoints officials to head revenue bodies

The governor of Central Equatoria State has appointed four officials to head revenue-generating bodies in the state.

Emmanuel Adil Anthony appointed Elisabeth Pita Lugor as the Commissioner-General for the State Investment Corporation, Jackson Abugo Gama Commissioner-General for the State Revenue Authority.

He also named Samuel Lokulang as Commissioner-General for State Insurance Regulatory Authority, and Tereza Angelo Lazarus the Executive Director for State Insurance Regulatory Authority.

“What he has done is within his competency or within his prerogative as the governor of Central Equatoria state, ” Derick Derickson, the governor’s press secretary told Eye Radio Tuesday.



Other state government structures have not been established as per the revitalized peace agreement.

The deal does not specify which party or who appoints officials to the state revenue-generating bodies.

But the agreement says positions shall be shared between the peace parties as per the responsibility sharing formula.

“What the governor did is within his competency and I believe he cannot do something of this nature without consultations from the top leadership of this country, and he does not conflict the revitalized peace agreement in any one way or the other,” Mr. Derickson added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter