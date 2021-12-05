Chiefs call for establishment of ‘special unit’ to tackle child marriages

The remarks were made at the end of a three-day chief’s conference on ending child marriage in Juba this week.

Recently, the government and partners found at least 38 cases of child marriage registered in Northern Bhar El Ghazal alone.

The chiefs believe the formation of distinct centers would provide protections to victims and enable young girls to report cases of abuse to the relevant authorities.

They also call for the establishment of Boma Champion Group across the counties to conduct community dialogues on ending child marriages.

Michael Bol, the paramount chief of Northern Bhar El Ghazal state says the conference called for the establishment of special unit to tackle child marriages in the country.

“It’s very difficult to stop child marriage but we are trying to immunize it. We want the establishment of a body that can stop child marriages in the country,” said Michael Bol, the Paramount Chief of Northern Bhar El Ghazal state.

“We have recorded about 38 child marriage in various counties in North Bhar el Gazal.”

“Famine and poverty are some of the factors that contribute to the early child marriage in the country, But, we the chiefs are still playing our roles to create awareness on child marriages in the country,” Chief Gour Rial from Warrap state said.

Ana Daniel Ali, Director General of state minister Gender in Western Bhar El Ghazal told Eye Radio that they have formed clubs in schools to where they carry out sex education among students.

“We have clubs in the school to educate school children about sex and health education, to raise awareness among girls, and this is done through experts explain the negative impact of child marriages in the club,” Ana said.

According to a report by UNICEF, South Sudan is one of 40 countries in the world with the highest rates of child marriages.

Last year, it said in South Sudan, 52 per cent of girls are married before 18 years of age, depriving them of their basic rights and for some, even losing their lives.

The report indicates that about 1/3 of all girls in South Sudan are pregnant before turning 15.

South Sudan’s Gender Ministry says only 6.2% of girls in South Sudan complete primary school, with one out of five dropping out of secondary school due to pregnancy.

South Sudan is one of the countries with deeply entrenched cultural practices and social norms linked to gender.

Child marriage is fueled by poverty. Girls are married off early for the family to collect dowry.

Low levels of education and lack of knowledge about the harm caused by early marriage further exacerbates the situation.