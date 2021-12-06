6th December 2021
Sexual exploitation of boys by rich women ‘ignored’

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Exploitation

Some women leaders from Yei County, Central Equatoria State, say sexual exploitation of boys is a hidden tragedy in the country.

According to those who spoke to Eye Radio, some rich women have been sexually exploiting underage boys in major towns.

Commonly called sugar mummies, the women allegedly pamper young and energetic boys with gifts, including cash, vehicles and rented posh apartments – both in and outside the country.

The women leaders say this practice deprives the boy child an opportunity to study and develop a sense of self-reliance.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Modo Rosemary of St. Monica Women Association says sexual exploitation of boys is common in the country.

“The issues of women keeping people sons in their houses or homes is most common in South Sudan especially in this major town,”

“You find a boy between 15-18 years old being kept in one of the homes or their houses, these sugar mummies they are ready to hijack our sons.

“If these boys are not aware they need to be told that they should be careful, they are sugar mummies and they capture your mind because you are still premature.”

Mary Simon of the Mothers’ Union – told Eye Radio that some rich women sexually exploiting young boys.

“There are some women who do rape, you find overage women take underage young boys and keep them in their houses. They buy for them food and everything and these are rich women because of one reason or the other,” Mary said.

“The women may be having husband who does not stay home and they end up taking this young boys and stay with them and sexually exploit them and this to me is a form of GBV in the house.”

