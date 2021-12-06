6th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | Justice | News   |   Stakeholders told to align covid-19 response plans to GBV

Stakeholders told to align covid-19 response plans to GBV

Author: Hellen Samuel | Published: 27 seconds ago

Oxfam South Sudan and partners have called on stakeholders in the country to ensure that all covid-19 response plans are aligned to gender based violence for inclusive and tangible impact.

According to the World Health Organization of WHO about 26.7 trillion US dollars has been spent in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, only 0.002 has been spent on Gender Based Violence as incidents increased during the lockdown across the globe.

Recently, Oxfam South Sudan launched a campaign under the theme: “The Ignored Pandemic: Addressing GBV in the Global Response to Covic19.”

This is in commemoration of the 16 Days of activism against Gender based violence.

Christine Lundambuyu, the gender coordinator for Oxfam says evidence indicates that for thirty years, the funding to GBV has been very minimal.

“Our campaign message as Oxfam and our partners for this year’s 16 days of activism is to continue calling all stake holders including us as Oxfam to ensure that we are aligning our covid response plans to GBV,” Ms Christine told Eye Radio on Friday.

“As we are responding to covid 19, let us respond to GBV as well. Let us give it the attention that it needs and let us ensure that it is prioritized just the way we are prioritizing covid.

“It is also a pandemic. Our paper is saying GBV is the pandemic and we are saying, can it also be considered and taken as seriously as other pandemic.”

This year marks 30 years for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with less progress observed in challenging and eliminating gender-based violence for the past three decades despite continuous activism against this globally.

Harmful social norms and practices continue to carry the order of the day to endorse and perpetuate gender-based violence mostly among women and girls in societies.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 1

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 2

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns 3

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published Monday, November 29, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 4

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian 5

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Stakeholders told to align covid-19 response plans to GBV

Published 27 seconds ago

Sexual exploitation of boys by rich women ‘ignored’

Published 3 hours ago

Chiefs call for establishment of ‘special unit’ to tackle child marriages

Published Sunday, December 5, 2021

Police seize 40 kilograms of Marijuana in Aweil

Published Sunday, December 5, 2021

Chief promises tough action against ‘old men’ defiling young girls

Published Sunday, December 5, 2021

UNICEF to ‘step up’ humanitarian response in the country

Published Saturday, December 4, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.