Chiefs conference to end child marriage commences in Juba

The Traditional Chiefs conference on Ending Child Marriage in the country commenced today in Juba.

The three-day joint conference that brought chiefs and Government together is part of the activities for this year’s 16 Days of activities to help raise awareness on GBV, as well as its prevention and response.

The conference organized by the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, in partnership with UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund – is expected to come with resolutions on ending forced child marriage in the country.

Human rights watchdogs believe that the widespread child marriage in South Sudan worsens gender gaps in school enrollment, contributes to soaring maternal mortality rates.

They say it also violates the right of girls to be free from violence, and to marry only when they are able and willing to give their free consent.

In February 2017, the Ministry of Gender, in collaboration with UNFPA, launched a task-force to end child marriage.

The taskforce was said to be developing a roadmap to end child marriage under the leadership of the Ministry of Gender.

According to the South Sudan constitution, every child has the right not to be subjected to exploitative practices or abuse, nor to be required to serve in the army nor permitted to perform work which may be hazardous or harmful to his or her education, health or well-being.

Under section 23 of the South Sudan Child act 2008 and section 247 of the penal code 2008, child marriage is a crime and is punishable by law.

South Sudan is one of 20 countries which had committed to ending child marriage by the end of 2020.

