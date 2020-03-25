25th March 2020
Chinese diplomat replaces Shearer’s deputy

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

The UN Secretary-General has appointed Guang Cong of China as UNMISS deputy head of mission, replacing Moustapha Soumare of Mali.

Cong brings to the position vast experience in international affairs, including service in several UN peace operations, coupled with extensive experience in South Sudan and in the region.

Since 2016, he has served as Director of Civil Affairs in UNMISS.

Prior to this, he was Chief of Civil Affairs in the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, or UNAMID, having previously served in the UNMISS office in Jonglei State, as well as in the Blue Nile State and Abyei offices of the United Nations Mission in Sudan.

Cong has also held senior management positions within the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, or UNSCOL, from 2012 to 2014, and within the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, from 2002 to 2009.

Prior to joining the United Nations in 2002, Cong had a distinguished career in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of China.

Until his replacement, Moustapha Soumare had been servicing in the position since December 2014.

25th March 2020

