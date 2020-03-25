Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba

Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, the Sudanese minister of defense, died of a heart attack in Juba on Wednesday morning, an official has announced.
Omar was a participant in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in South Sudanese capital.
He was a member of the Sovereign Council that took power under a 39-month power-sharing deal with a civilian government after the toppling of former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
More details to follow…
Published 12 mins ago
Published 22 mins ago
Published 24 mins ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 14 hours ago
Published 24 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.