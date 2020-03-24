Yei visitor tests negative for Covid-19

25th March 2020
Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Yei River area | Credit | Wikipedia

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a suspected coronavirus case has turned out negative.

Last week, a traveler suspected to have come from USA entered South Sudan through the Kaya entry point.

The unnamed woman proceeded to Yei town, where she was suspected to have escaped quarantine in Uganda.

“The lady did not meet the criteria for COVID-19,” Dr Makur Koriom told the media on Tuesday, “and for that reason, we actually discharged her and she is no longer on our watch list.”

The undersecretary added that she has been discharged and removed from the watch list of the disease:

South Sudan and Burundi are the only two East African countries with zero cases of COVID-19.

