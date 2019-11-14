Chinese oil firm accused of unfair treatment in Paloch

Some staff of the China National Logging Corporation have accused the company of failing to implement a ministerial order which directed it to pay them in dollars, among other demands.

In July this year, the employees of the oil firm laid down their tools after the company allegedly failed to respond to their demands.

They were demanding for payment in US dollar, provision of medical insurance to cover for immediate family members, capacity building and promotions.

In a meeting with the Ministry of Petroleum in Paloch early last month, the staff and the company reportedly agreed to convert their salaries in September, and make the increment in October.

The Ministry of Petroleum and the Dar Petroleum Operating Company was to form a joint task to review all the required package within 3 months.

An order seen by Eye Radio from the Ministry of Petroleum on 22nd of October, directed Daqing Petroleum, Zhongyuon Petroleum Exploration, Greater Wall Drilling Company, Star Contracting Oil Company, and China National Logging company to fulfil the demands of the national staff.

However, some of the staff of the China National Logging company told Eye Radio yesterday that the company has failed to implement the directive for the month of October.

One of the staff who requested privacy read the statement on behalf of his colleagues:

“CNC management has failed to implement the ministerial order dated 28th of August 2019 to convert and amend the contract to the national staff with continues payment whether in the field or vacation. CNC management has failed ministerial order dated 22nd October regarding 100 per cent increment and caution not to terminate or dismiss national staffs.”

The staff alleged that some of their colleagues have been forced to go on leave because of the “mistreatment” and refusal by the company to deploy them after vacation ends.

CNLC is yet to respond on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Public Service at the national parliament, Honorable Victor Omuho Ohide says the government should review the contracts of all the companies –particular the salary scale.

“All the employers if you are paying people in dollars then don’t equate it, let it be in dollars, if you are paying in pounds it should also remain like that -and that’s why contracts need to be reviewed even before they are signed by employees,” said Hon. Omuho.

The Undersecretary of Labor and Industrial Relations at the national Ministry of Labor, and Public Service, Mary Hillary Wani revealed that many companies do not submit their contracts for review.

“The HR policy of each organization for that matter or company need to be brought to the Ministry of Labor for review, some of them do, we revise and advise accordingly.. but not all of them are complying,” she said.