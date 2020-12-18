18th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Chris Trott leaves ‘frustrated’ over S.Sudan’s slow peace pace

Chris Trott leaves ‘frustrated’ over S.Sudan’s slow peace pace

Author: Emmanuel J Akile/ Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

UK Ambassador to South Sudan Chris Trott at Eye Radio studios

The outgoing UK Ambassador to South Sudan has expressed his frustrations with the slow pace of implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, the parties are still struggling to implement critical parts of the peace deal.

These include; the reconstitution of the transitional national legislature, the reunification of forces, full establishment of state governments constitutional making process, the economic sector reforms, and other provisions.

Ambassador Chris Trott says the slow pace of peace agreement implementation is affecting service delivery and derailing durable peace in the country.

“They need to appoint state ministers, without state ministers it is much harder for your friends and partners to provide support to the people of South Sudan who frankly are crying out for it because that is supposed to be the result of the peace agreement,” Ambassador Trott said in an exclusive interview to Eye Radio.

“We want South Sudan to succeed, we are ready to partner with South Sudan but we need the leaders to implement the peace process in order for us to be able to develop our relationship to move from managing a crisis to actually providing the people of South Sudan with their development opportunities,” he added.

The agreement also provides for the reconstitution of commissions which include, Anti-Corruption Commission, National Audit Chamber, Relief and Rehabilitation, Human Rights, Judicial Service, Civil Service, Refugees, National Petroleum and Gas and South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation among others.

But some of the ambitious reforms in the agreement have not been initiated or completed.

“I’m leaving a bid frustrated, but I’m leaving with a deep love for your country,” the outgoing UK Ambassador said.

Ambassador Trott has been reassigned by his country to the Vatican.

“To all the political leaders here, please come together and work for the good of the people of this country because the agreement is enough to build a peaceful South Sudan on, and they just need to seize the opportunity and make the most of it,” he added.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW 1

Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW

Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported 2

Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported

Published Sunday, December 13, 2020

Unified military command complete leadership training 3

Unified military command complete leadership training

Published Monday, December 14, 2020

Imam sentenced to prison for defilement 4

Imam sentenced to prison for defilement

Published 22 hours ago

Gov’t readies Gum Arabic for first export 5

Gov’t readies Gum Arabic for first export

Published Friday, December 11, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba high court judge decries poor working conditions

Published 23 mins ago

J1 rejects ND report that asks Kiir and Machar to leave politics

Published 50 mins ago

Chris Trott leaves ‘frustrated’ over S.Sudan’s slow peace pace

Published 4 hours ago

Unity refinery to start production next year — Nilepet

Published 8 hours ago

People want Kiir, Machar to “step aside” – ND report

Published 22 hours ago

Imam sentenced to prison for defilement

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.