Chris Trott leaves ‘frustrated’ over S.Sudan’s slow peace pace

The outgoing UK Ambassador to South Sudan has expressed his frustrations with the slow pace of implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, the parties are still struggling to implement critical parts of the peace deal.

These include; the reconstitution of the transitional national legislature, the reunification of forces, full establishment of state governments constitutional making process, the economic sector reforms, and other provisions.

Ambassador Chris Trott says the slow pace of peace agreement implementation is affecting service delivery and derailing durable peace in the country.

“They need to appoint state ministers, without state ministers it is much harder for your friends and partners to provide support to the people of South Sudan who frankly are crying out for it because that is supposed to be the result of the peace agreement,” Ambassador Trott said in an exclusive interview to Eye Radio.



“We want South Sudan to succeed, we are ready to partner with South Sudan but we need the leaders to implement the peace process in order for us to be able to develop our relationship to move from managing a crisis to actually providing the people of South Sudan with their development opportunities,” he added.

The agreement also provides for the reconstitution of commissions which include, Anti-Corruption Commission, National Audit Chamber, Relief and Rehabilitation, Human Rights, Judicial Service, Civil Service, Refugees, National Petroleum and Gas and South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation among others.

But some of the ambitious reforms in the agreement have not been initiated or completed.

“I’m leaving a bid frustrated, but I’m leaving with a deep love for your country,” the outgoing UK Ambassador said.

Ambassador Trott has been reassigned by his country to the Vatican.

“To all the political leaders here, please come together and work for the good of the people of this country because the agreement is enough to build a peaceful South Sudan on, and they just need to seize the opportunity and make the most of it,” he added.

