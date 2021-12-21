Christmas: Security forces deploy in Lakes state

Authorities in Lakes State have deployed hundreds of security forces into public places to beef up security ahead of the Christmas festival.



According to the Police Spokesperson in the area, the deployment is intended to protect civilians and their properties during the festive celebrations.

Major Elijah Mabor revealed that over 600 members of the organized forces have so far been arranged in Rumbek Town alone.

He says the forces will be deployed in churches, markets, freedom square and many other places that will be expected to have gatherings during the season.

“Currently, we have mobilized more than 600 troops assigned to control the security situation during the Christmas season,” state Police Spokesperson told Eye Radio.

“The forces will be deployed during the mass in the churches, at the freedom square and where there will be any celebration. This is the only man power from the police.

“We shall have few cars that will be on reinforcement or quick intervention, in case any issue arises in any direction. These are the arrangements that have been made by the police in the State.”

Officials there say, Lake State has experienced calm in the past few months after the government launched a volunteering disarmament exercise under its current governor, Rin Tueny.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25th as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

