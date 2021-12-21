Sudan suspends eastern Sudan peace agreement

The Sudan Sovereign Council has suspended the East Track Agreement after the Beja tribesmen threatened to disrupt South Sudan oil flow through Port Sudan.



The East Track Agreement was a deal signed as part of the Juba Peace agreement to include those in the eastern part of Sudan as part of the military council.

The agreement gave the group shares in the Sudan transitional government including ministerial representation.

However, the Beja tribesmen said that the signatories to the Track Agreement do not represent the area.

They reportedly sidelined themselves from being part of the deal signed in Juba.

On Wednesday, the group led by the Paramount Chief, Mohamed Al-Amin Turk gave Sudan Sovereign Council a deadline that ends in two days or they close Port Sudan.

They also demanded that the agreement be revoked without delay.

In response, the Sovereign Council decided to halt the deal for two weeks and hold further dialogue with the group.

The Council has also formed committees to look into the grievances of those in the eastern part of the country.

The Deputy Head of the council, Gen. Mohamed Hamadan Dalago has been delegated to lead the committee.

“We decided to suspend the East Track until the components of eastern Sudan agree. Secondly, the formation of a committee from the two parties to look into issues of concern,” Mohamed told the Media in Khartoum.

“It was also agreed with the Head of the Sovereignty Council and the Prime Minister to form a reparation for the damage, and a committee will emerge from the Highest Committee as facilitators from neutral parties entirely from the people of Sudan.”

South Sudan relies entirely on neighboring Sudan’s infrastructure to transport its crude for export to the world.

In September, protesters there closed Port Sudan Airport amid protests against the same 2020 peace deal with rebel groups.

The protests resulted following complaints from the Beja tribes who are the majority in the commercial center of the Eastern Sudan criticizing the peace agreement, saying it does not represent them.

The protesters blocked the main road connecting Port Sudan affecting operations at the port.

