Church apologizes for the annoying billboard ad

The council of churches has apologized to the people of South Sudan for the annoying billboard ad it erected in Juba recently.

“We are here to tell the public that we are so regretful for that,” said Bishop James Mulisa is the director of South Sudan Great Gospel Crusade, told reporters in Juba on Thursday.

About a week ago, Christ for All Nations in collaboration with the South Sudan Council of Churches placed the ad, which described the venue of their gospel crusade as located in the Sudan.

It suggested that the crusade would be held at the John Garang Memorial Park in “Juba – Sudan”.

This angered members of the public, with some accusing the organizers of disapproving of the struggle for liberation, which brought about the independence in 2011.

As the result, the church pulled down the huge ads from the billboards last week, claiming it was a mistake in typing.

“We apologize for the typing error that happened on the billboard last week,” he added. “May you forgive us?”

The gospel crusade, which has been slated for December, will feature Evangelists Randy Roberts and Bishop James Mulisa

