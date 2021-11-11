11th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Church apologizes for the annoying billboard ad

Church apologizes for the annoying billboard ad

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 4 hours ago

The council of churches has apologized to the people of South Sudan for the annoying billboard ad it erected in Juba recently.

“We are here to tell the public that we are so regretful for that,” said Bishop James Mulisa is the director of South Sudan Great Gospel Crusade, told reporters in Juba on Thursday.

About a week ago, Christ for All Nations in collaboration with the South Sudan Council of Churches placed the ad, which described the venue of their gospel crusade as located in the Sudan.

It suggested that the crusade would be held at the John Garang Memorial Park in “Juba – Sudan”.

This angered members of the public, with some accusing the organizers of disapproving of the struggle for liberation, which brought about the independence in 2011.

As the result, the church pulled down the huge ads from the billboards last week, claiming it was a mistake in typing.

“We apologize for the typing error that happened on the billboard last week,” he added. “May you forgive us?”

The gospel crusade, which has been slated for December, will feature Evangelists Randy Roberts and Bishop James Mulisa

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill 2

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir 3

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak 4

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 5

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Journalist Manyang works with unlicensed media, says Elijah

Published 43 mins ago

Lakes state launches one month volunteer disarmament exercise

Published 1 hour ago

Church apologizes for the annoying billboard ad

Published 4 hours ago

Senior SPLM member rejects state assembly appointment on SPLM-IO ticket

Published 20 hours ago

Judiciary urged to speed up court backlog in Juba

Published 21 hours ago

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.