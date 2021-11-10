10th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Senior SPLM member rejects state assembly appointment on SPLM-IO ticket

Senior SPLM member rejects state assembly appointment on SPLM-IO ticket

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon Mariah Ajak Kur, the chairperson of Women’s Union of Renk County and also a member of National Liberation Council of the SPLM representing Renk County who rejected her appointment to the Upper Nile State Assembly on SPLM-IO ticket - COURTESY

A senior member of the SPLM has rejected her appointment to represent the SPLM-IO at the recently reconstituted parliament of Upper Nile State.

Last week, President Salva Kiir reconstituted four state parliaments comprising the former incumbent government, SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP and FDs.

The decree named Mariah Ajak Kur as a representative of the main opposition party, SPLM-IO.

But Mariah says she was caught by surprise, because she says she is a loyal member of the ruling SPLM.

Mariah, who is chairperson of Women’s Union of Renk County, told Eye Radio via telephone from Renk town that She is a member of the SPLM National Liberation Council.

“Last week, I was appointed as a member of the Upper Nile state assembly for the SPLM – IO seat. I want to confirm to my people that I don’t have any relation with this party and am denouncing this appointment,” Mariam told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“I have been loyal to SPLM since forever and I want to confirm that I am not a member of SPLM – IO.  I am a member of SPLM.

“I rejected this appointment because I don’t know any person there in the SPLM – IO and even they did not consult me when my name appeared there as the seat of IO of Renk County. I got shocked because I didn’t have any communication with them.”

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill 2

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report 3

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report

Published Thursday, November 4, 2021

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir 4

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak 5

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Senior SPLM member rejects state assembly appointment on SPLM-IO ticket

Published 4 hours ago

Judiciary urged to speed up court backlog in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published 9 hours ago

Foreign envoys eye ‘small window’ to end Ethiopia war

Published 9 hours ago

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

Warrap banishes local reporter working for UN radio

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.