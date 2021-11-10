Senior SPLM member rejects state assembly appointment on SPLM-IO ticket

Last week, President Salva Kiir reconstituted four state parliaments comprising the former incumbent government, SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP and FDs.

The decree named Mariah Ajak Kur as a representative of the main opposition party, SPLM-IO.

But Mariah says she was caught by surprise, because she says she is a loyal member of the ruling SPLM.

Mariah, who is chairperson of Women’s Union of Renk County, told Eye Radio via telephone from Renk town that She is a member of the SPLM National Liberation Council.

“Last week, I was appointed as a member of the Upper Nile state assembly for the SPLM – IO seat. I want to confirm to my people that I don’t have any relation with this party and am denouncing this appointment,” Mariam told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“I have been loyal to SPLM since forever and I want to confirm that I am not a member of SPLM – IO. I am a member of SPLM.

“I rejected this appointment because I don’t know any person there in the SPLM – IO and even they did not consult me when my name appeared there as the seat of IO of Renk County. I got shocked because I didn’t have any communication with them.”