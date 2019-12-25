Church leaders task parties to fast-track peace process

As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas today, religious leaders in South Sudan have tasked political leaders to fast-track activities for implementation of a dragging peace agreement.

Since the start of conflict in 2013, South Sudanese leaders have struggled to implement peace agreements to end the five-year conflict.

Planned formation of a unity government has been postponed twice since the revitalized peace agreement was signed in September 2018.

The church leaders say there should be “true peace” to end the suffering of the people from the five-year conflict.

In his Christmas message, the recently retired Catholic Archbishop Poulino Lokudu Loro says he believes this Christmas will bring true peace in South Sudan.

“Let this nation be blessed with the everlasting peace, let every son and daughter believe in a new South Sudan of hope, of peace and of prosperity,” said Paulino Lukudu Loro on Christmas eve.

“I take this occasion to wish every one of you, your families and friends the blessings of Christmas. May the prince of peace our Lord Jesus Christ bring back true peace and prosperity to our South Sudan. Let us love one another,” he added.

Meanwhile the Primate and Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Justin Badi urged South Sudanese to reconcile for unity in the country.

“Our Prayers in this Christmas season is for all South Sudanese to forget their hatred, their division and instead they reconcile to one another and in unity we encourage our leaders to work together in implementing the remaining articles in the revitalized peace agreement in love and sincerity of heart to end the suffering of our people,” said the Most Rev Arama.

For his part, the Bishop of the Communion of Evangelical Episcopal Churches in South Sudan, Yepeta Nathan Sika says if South Sudanese accept Jesus as the prince of peace to rule in their lives and nation, they will experience peace in their nation.

“Peace begins with individuals. If one becomes peaceful with him or herself then the peace from that individual will go to other people and it will spread all over the country,” said Bishop Natha.