Kiir to set free some prisoners

President Salva Kiir has said he will release some inmates from the national prisons service on the New Year’s eve.

There are currently 1,347 convicts in Juba Central Prison who have been jailed for various crimes.

The president said some inmates who have shown good character and have minor crimes will be released.

“For those inmates who have stayed in prison for long time and they have good conduct, even if they are left with few months, I have asked and recommended for their pardon, but this didn’t happened,” Kiir said.

“With the few days I will speak to the director of prison, Minister of Justice, Minister of Interior and my Legal Adviser, they will set and bring to me recommendations for your people and I am going to release all of them on 1st of January,” Kiir told the inmates during his visit to the prison on Tuesday.

The director of the Prisons Service had said there are some inmates who have stayed at the detention centre of Juba Central Prison for more than ten years without trial.