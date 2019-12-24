24th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir to set free some prisoners

Kiir to set free some prisoners

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

President Kiir addresses inmates at Juba Central Prison on Dec 24, 2019. Credit. Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir has said he will release some inmates from the national prisons service on the New Year’s eve.

There are currently 1,347 convicts in Juba Central Prison who have been jailed for various crimes.

The president said some inmates who have shown good character and have minor crimes will be released.

For those inmates who have stayed in prison for long time and they have good conduct, even if they are left with few months, I have asked and recommended for their pardon, but this didn’t happened,” Kiir said.

“With the few days I will speak to the director of prison, Minister of Justice, Minister of Interior and my Legal Adviser, they will set and bring to me recommendations for your people and I am going to release all of them on 1st of January,” Kiir told the inmates during his visit to the prison on Tuesday.

The director of the Prisons Service had said there are some inmates who have stayed at the detention centre of Juba Central Prison for more than ten years without trial.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan peace talks in Juba a distraction to revitalized deal- U.S ambassador 1

Sudan peace talks in Juba a distraction to revitalized deal- U.S ambassador

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

S. Sudan says latest U.S sanctions is ‘against peace’ 2

S. Sudan says latest U.S sanctions is ‘against peace’

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

Analyst questions leaders’ will to resolve states dispute 3

Analyst questions leaders’ will to resolve states dispute

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

U.S. aims for continuous sanctions if peace process drags 4

U.S. aims for continuous sanctions if peace process drags

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Kiir sends mediators to disputed fishing island 5

Kiir sends mediators to disputed fishing island

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir to set free some prisoners

Published 4 hours ago

Public university admission falls short of target

Published 14 hours ago

South Sudan, Sudan extend oil deal for three years

Published 17 hours ago

New speaker takes office

Published 18 hours ago

JMCC sends forces to training sites

Published 1 day ago

Huge fire in Unity oil field

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.