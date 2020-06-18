18th June 2020
Citizens want new ‘gubernatorial faces’

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The 32 governors welcome President Salva Kiir upon arrival at JIA from peace talks in February, shortly before they were relieved | Credit | Eye Radio

Members of the public have appealed to President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar to not appoint those who previously served as state governors, but delivered nothing to their people.

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement are expected to appoint governors for the 10 states.

On Wednesday, President Kiir and First Vice President Machar agreed on the allocations of states.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio say it is about time President Kiir appointed new faces to lead the state governments.

There have been deadly ethnic and inter-clan clashes in Jonglei, Warrap, Lakes and Unity states.

The public hopes that the new governors will address the circle of violence, widespread corruption and lack of service delivery in the states.

Some listeners who spoke to Eye Radio say Kiir and Machar should look for people who have no history of corruption and can deliver the much-needed services in the states.

“If the president is going to appoint governors, let him not bring in this old ones. They have been a problem, they have been corrupt,” said Abraham Hussein (real name withheld).

They accuse some former governors of instigating communal violence, land grabbing and nepotism.

Another Eye Radio listener stated that: “We don’t need leaders who are going to begin the term in office by grabbing land; we need governors who are patriotic and can deliver services”

The SPLM will appoint governors for six states, namely: Warrap, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria, and Unity.

The SPLA-IO has taken Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile. And the Opposition Alliance will appoint the governor for Jonglei.

