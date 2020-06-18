Kiir reconstitutes outdated NPTC

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the outdated National Pre-Transitional Committee to continue with the coordination of the security arrangement.

The NPTC is a pre-transitional period body that was supposed to complete the reorganization of the forces and spearhead reforms required before the formation of a national government.

But activists said lack of political will and underfunding derailed the work of the NPTC.

The revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the deal through the transitional period.

But officers from the various armed groups are yet to be unified and deployed in the army, national security and police services.

Last evening President Kiir issued a decree reestablishing the committee that will continue to be headed by his Advisor on Security, Tut Gatluak.

He will be deputized by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial.

The members shall be as follow:

Steven Par Kuol the Minister of Peace Building Secretary – Deputy Chairperson. Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs – member Paul Mayom Akec, the Minister of Interior – Member Salvatore Garang MabiorDit, the Minister of Finance and Planning – member Josephine Joseph Lagu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – member Rizik Zakaria Hassan, the Minister of Wild Life and Conservation Tourism – member Gen. Akol Kor Kuch, the Director General of Internal Security Bureau – member

The new team is expected to complete and finish tasks or tasks left by the defunct national pre transitional committee and prepare and execute budget for the implementation of its activities.

The body shall also oversee and coordinate the implementation of security arrangements activities during the transitional period.

It shall also coordinate other related tasks as maybe directed by the presidency.

The committee can co-opt any other member or members that it deems necessary and appropriate and it must submit its monthly written report to the presidency.

