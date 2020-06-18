18th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
SSOA won’t accept deal on state allocationsKiir reconstitutes outdated NPTCCitizens want new ‘gubernatorial faces’Australian policeman reprimanded for ‘racist comments’ aimed at lawyer Nyadol William NyuonCase dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   Kiir reconstitutes outdated NPTC

Kiir reconstitutes outdated NPTC

Author: Nana Alfred | Published: 49 mins ago

President Salva Kiir sharing light moments with his Adviser Tut Gatluak cum NPTC chair in 2019 | Credit | Maal Maker

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the outdated National Pre-Transitional Committee to continue with the coordination of the security arrangement.

The NPTC is a pre-transitional period body that was supposed to complete the reorganization of the forces and spearhead reforms required before the formation of a national government.

But activists said lack of political will and underfunding derailed the work of the NPTC.

The revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the deal through the transitional period.

But officers from the various armed groups are yet to be unified and deployed in the army, national security and police services.

Last evening President Kiir issued a decree reestablishing the committee that will continue to be headed by his Advisor on Security, Tut Gatluak.

He will be deputized by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial.

The members shall be as follow:

  1. Steven Par Kuol the Minister of Peace Building Secretary – Deputy Chairperson.
  2. Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs – member
  3. Paul Mayom Akec, the Minister of Interior – Member
  4. Salvatore Garang MabiorDit, the Minister of Finance and Planning – member
  5. Josephine Joseph Lagu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – member
  6. Rizik Zakaria Hassan, the Minister of Wild Life and Conservation Tourism – member
  7. Gen. Akol Kor Kuch, the Director General of Internal Security Bureau – member

The new team is expected to complete and finish tasks or tasks left by the defunct national pre transitional committee and prepare and execute budget for the implementation of its activities.

The body shall also oversee and coordinate the implementation of security arrangements activities during the transitional period.

It shall also coordinate other related tasks as maybe directed by the presidency.

The committee can co-opt any other member or members that it deems necessary and appropriate and it must submit its monthly written report to the presidency.

Total Page Visits: 145 - Today Page Visits: 145

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Lual ‘Marine’ Akook burried in his home village 2

Lual ‘Marine’ Akook burried in his home village

Published Friday, June 12, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 3

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 4

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 5

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSOA won’t accept deal on state allocations

Published 23 mins ago

Kiir reconstitutes outdated NPTC

Published 49 mins ago

Citizens want new ‘gubernatorial faces’

Published 4 hours ago

Australian policeman reprimanded for ‘racist comments’ aimed at lawyer Nyadol William Nyuon

Published 10 hours ago

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm

Published 10 hours ago

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.