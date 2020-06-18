18th June 2020
UNMISS investigates into IDP killings

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 5 hours ago

David Shearer, head of UN Mission in South Sudan, May 14, 2019| Credit Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The UN Mission in South Sudan says it is investigating circumstances under which the IDPs were killed near the camps.

This comes after the internally displaced persons accused the peacekeeping force of negligence, saying UNMISS has failed to protect them from random killings.

There have been reports of killing of IDPs at their camp near Checkpoint lately, while “peacekeepers are watching”.

The latest incident involved an IDP identified as Ayiik Majok, who was shot dead around the cemetery near the UN camp in Juba on Tuesday.

UNMISS said it is very concerned about the killings in the Protection sites.

The mission’s spokesperson, Francesca Mold, stated that the tensions seem to have increased following the renewal of communal violence across the country.

“The Mission is investigating the incident as well as recent fighting between different communities within the camp which appears to be a reflection of tensions in other parts of the country,” she said.

Francesca added that UNMISS is consistently working with local leaders to prevent crime.

She said the mission encourages the communities within the Protection of Civilian sites to work together to ensure the camp is safe for all those living within it.

The mission was established in July 2011, by the United Nations Security Council Resolution.

Its mandate is the protection of civilians threatened by violence, creating conditions to deliver humanitarian aid, and supporting the implementation of the peace agreement.

The mission is also authorized by the UN Security Council to use all necessary means to protect civilians, monitor, and investigate human rights, and create conditions suitable for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

