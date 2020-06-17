IDPs accuse UNMISS of negligence after POC killings

Internally displaced persons at the UN camp in Juba have condemned the UN Mission in South Sudan for “failing to protect them” from random killings.

The IDPs say a young man was shot dead while walking to his tent between POC 1 and POC 3 on Monday evening.

Similarly, a 41-year old man shot between camp 1 and camp 3 while returning home in that evening.

He later succumbed to his wounds inside the camp.

And the latest internally displaced person identified as Ayiik Majok shot dead around the cemetery near the UN camp in Juba on Tuesday afternoon.

The IDPs say all these incidents have continued to happen despite the presence of peacekeepers along the perimeters of the fence of the UN camps.

Majok Yen, a youth leader at the Protection of Civilians site 3 in Juba, said UNMISS has done little to ensure the safety of people moving between the camps during the night.

“People are being killed and they [peacekeepers] are watching. What is the reason for having UNMISS troops here if they cannot protect us?” Yen asked.

“We are asking UN higher authorities to intervene and ensure that IDP areas are protected from crimes.”

The UN Mission is yet to respond to the allegations.

UNMISS was established in July 2011, by the United Nations Security Council Resolution.

Its mandate is the protection of civilians threatened by violence, creating conditions to deliver humanitarian aid, and supporting the implementation of the peace agreement.

The mission is also authorized by the UN Security Council to use all necessary means to protect civilians, monitor, and investigate human rights, and create conditions suitable for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Total Page Visits: 142 - Today Page Visits: 142